Magic Goes Wrong extends West End run in Mischief Theatre's Vaudeville Theatre takeover

Magic Goes Wrong will extend its West End run at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Having opened in mid-December last year, Mischief Theatre's piece about a motley group of magicians who try and stage a charity magic gala will now play until 30 August 2020.

The cast includes Bryony Corrigan as Spitzmaus, Roxy Faridany as Eugenia, Dave Hearn as The Blade, Henry Lewis as Mind Mangler, Henry Shields as Sophisticato, Jonathan Sayer as Mickey and Nancy Zamit as Bear. The piece's ensemble is completed by Natasha Culley, Laurence Pears, Sydney K Smith and Liv Spencer.

Magic Goes Wrong has direction by Adam Meggido, design by Will Bowen, magic consultancy by Ben Hart, costumes by Roberto Surace, movement direction by Ali James, lighting by David Howe, sound by Paul Groothuis, video and projection by Duncan McLean, composition by Steve Brown and associate direction from Hannah Sharkey.

Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery continue to play at the Duchess and Criterion Theatres respectively.