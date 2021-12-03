Macbeth-inspired musical Lady M in development

A brand-new musical inspired by Shakespeare's Macbeth is officially in the works.

Lady M is a sung-through reimagining of the famous tragedy, exploring the untold story and haunted past of Lady Macbeth.

It features an origial score by Gina Georgio and James Beeny of Toy Soldier Productions that blends modern show tunes with elements of rap.

Workshops for the new project are scheduled to begin on 8 December under the direction of Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, culminating with a showing of the work on 22 December at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

The cast is led by George Blagden (Les Misérables 2012 film), Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Robert Hands (Come From Away), Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) and Karl Queensborough (Hamilton), alongside Devon-Elise Johnson, Maria Graciano, Tom Hier, Sam O'Rourke, Claire Parrish and Paul Wilkins.