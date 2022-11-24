Lyric Hammersmith unveils spring 2023 season

The Lyric Hammersmith has announced details for its forthcoming spring 2023 season.

From 13 March to 8 April, the Lyric will host the London transfer of Accidental Death of an Anarchist by Dario Fo and Franca Rame, in a new adaptation by Tom Basden, which scored a glowing 5-star review from WhatsOnStage last month. The Sheffield Theatres co-production, in association with Playful Productions, is directed by Daniel Raggett and will star BAFTA winner Daniel Rigby as Maniac.

Casting has also been revealed for the previously announced touring production of Bertolt Brecht's The Good Person of Szechwan (adapted by Nina Segal and co-produced with ETT and Sheffield Theatres), which will visit the Lyric Hammersmith from 15 April to 13 May.

Under the direction of Anthony Lau, the company includes Nick Blakeley (as Third God), Melody Brown (as Mrs Mi Tzu/Old Woman), Aidan Cheng (as Yang Sun), Jon Chew (as Lin To/Shu Fu), Callum Coates (as First God), Togo Igawa (as Husband/Priest/Court Clerk), Suni La (as Mrs Shin), Camille Mallet de Chauny (as Jobless Man/Policeman/Cousin), Louise Mai Newberry (as Mrs Yang/Wife), Tim Samuels (as Second God), Ami Tredrea (as Shen Te/Shui Ta) and Leo Wan (as Wang).

The newly announced creative team includes designer Georgia Lowe, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, composer DJ Walde, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and casting director Jacob Sparrow CDG.

The UK premiere of Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play will run from 8 June to 15 July. Directed by Monique Touko, the piece is set in Ghana's prestigious Aburi Girls Boarding School in 1986, putting an African spin on the popular Mean Girls movie.

In the Studio, a new adaptation of Euripides' The Bacchae by Katherine Soper, directed by Kwame Owusu, will run from 20 to 22 July. The cast will comprise actors from the Lyric's performance training programme, Springboard.

In addition, the For the Culture: Celebrations of Blackness festival will return for a second year, curated by associate director Nicholai La Barrie.