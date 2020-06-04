Lungs with Claire Foy and Matt Smith live stream dates and times announced

Dates and on-sale details have been announced for the upcoming live-stream production of Lungs starring Matt Smith and Claire Foy.

Smith and Foy will perform the show in the empty Old Vic auditorium from 26 June to 4 July, with tickets going on sale on 10 June at 12 noon BST. There will be six performances in total – four Friday and Saturday evening shows at 8pm BST and two Saturday matinee performances at 2pm BST –, with the matinee performance on 27 June featuring captions.

The show will be available in all countries and present alongside Zoom.

The production of Duncan Macmillan's play, rehearsed via webcam, will be presented live to audiences on a nightly basis. After Lungs, the venue will present socially distanced play readings from its empty auditorium, with a full line-up to be revealed.

Each performance of Lungs and each subsequent play reading will be available for up to 1000 people per night (with some matinees) replicating the usual audience capacity size. 'Tickets' will be available for between £10 and £65, and, though all audiences will have the same "view" for the live stream, the venue is asking for the financial contribution to be seen as a donation.

Foy and Smith originally appeared in Macmillan's piece together last autumn, with Foy going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actress for her performance.