Luke Kempner to replace Matt Lucas in West End Does: Hollywood concert

Luke Kempner has stepped in to host West End Does: Hollywood this weekend, it has been announced.

Kempner, who began his career in the likes of Les Misérables, South Pacific and Avenue Q, is a bona-fide impressions connoisseur, known for lampooning politicians, sports stars, comedians and more. His show Macho Macho Man is also set to run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Lucas has had to drop out after a set of filming dates were altered unexpectedly.

Set to perform at the concert are Oliver Tompsett, Sophie Evans, Rob Houchen, Leanne Robinson, Ore Oduba, Amber Davies and Shan Ako, with Carrie Hope Fletcher and Louise Dearman appearing at the afternoon (2.30pm) and evening (6.30pm) performances respectively.

The event's numbers will be performed by an orchestra led by musical director Samuel Wilson, alongside GSA and Stagebox choirs as well as dancers from Urdang.