Lucy St. Louis sets final performance date in The Phantom of the Opera

Lucy St. Louis has set her final performance date in The Phantom of the Opera.

Led by Killian Donnelly in the titular role, Phantom also features Matt Blaker as Raoul and has made its home at Her Majesty's Theatre since October 1986.

St. Louis, who joined the show when it reopened last year, revealed today that she is set to take on the role of Glinda in Wicked, beginning on 7 March 2023. She will leave Her Majesty's Theatre on 21 January 2023. Find out who else is set to appear in Wicked here.

Telling the story of a haunting presence in a French opera house, the piece is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe.

The book is by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on the novel Le Fantôme de l'Opera by Gaston Leroux, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber. Musical supervision is by Simon Lee.

