Alexia Khadime and Lucy St. Louis to lead West End Wicked

New West End casting has been revealed for Wicked.

The show will be led by Alexia Khadime as Elphaba, returning to the role she previously played, and The Phantom of the Opera star Lucy St. Louis as Glinda. Caitlin Anderson will make her West End debut as Nessarose, and current ensemble cast member Joe Thompson-Oubari will take over the role of Boq.

Also set to appear in the show, with the new cast taking over on 7 March 2023, are Mark Curry (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Joshua Clemetson, Fergus Dale, Effie Rae Dyson, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Ross Harmon, Kate Leiper, Nick Len, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, PaddyJoe Martin, Millie Mayhew, Harry Mills, Daniel Parrott, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Christine Tucker, Jaydon Vijn and Taela Yeomans-Brown.

The current cast members, including Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Michael Colbourne, Nolan Edwards, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Jasmine Leung, Maggie Lynne, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, and Samantha Thomas will all play their final performances on Sunday 5 March 2023.

Wicked continues to run in the West End, where it is booking through to 26 November 2023.