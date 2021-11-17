Wicked announces new West End cast members including Lucie Jones as Elphaba

Exclusive: New principal cast members have been confirmed to join the West End production of Wicked.

Lucie Jones (Waitress) is set to take on the role of Elphaba, alongside Ryan Reid (Dreamgirls) as Fiyero, Sophie-Louise Dann (The Windsors: Endgame) as Madame Morrible and Gary Wilmot (Anything Goes) as The Wizard from 1 February 2022. In addition, Helen Woolf will return from maternity leave to reprise her role as Glinda.

Continuing principals include Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba) and Charli Baptie (Standby for Glinda).

The current principal cast members scheduled to play their final performances on 30 January 2022 include Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sophie Evans (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible) and Andy Hockley (The Wizard).

Therefore, from 1 February, the full cast will feature Jones (Elphaba), Woolf (Glinda), Reid (Fiyero), Dann (Madame Morrible), Wilmot (The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Grace Chapman, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

Wickeds executive producer Michael McCabe said: "We're thrilled to announce that the new cast of Wicked from 1 February 2022 will be led by the sensational Lucie Jones as Elphaba, West End Dreamgirls star Ryan Reid as Fiyero, two-time Olivier Award nominee Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible and Gary Wilmot – whose prolific 40+ year career has made him one of the UK's most popular actors and entertainers – as The Wizard.

"They will join Helen Woolf, who returns from maternity leave to continue her acclaimed performance as Glinda, together with 17 current cast members who continue with us, including Carina Gillespie as Nessarose, Nicholas McLean as Boq, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, Amy Webb as Standby for Elphaba and Charli Baptie as Standby for Glinda.

"We are also extremely proud to welcome Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Fergus Dale, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Jasmine Leung, PaddyJoe Martin, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton and Joe Thompson-Oubari to our ensemble."

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Wicked has won over 100 major awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards (three times claiming the "Best West End Show" prize), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.

The West End production is currently booking to Sunday 27 November 2022.