Watch Lucie Jones sing "Don't Rain On My Parade" ahead of her West End concert

Lucie Jones and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra are hard at work preparing for her debut West End solo concert at the Adelphi Theatre, and WhatsOnStage had an exclusive sneak peek at one of the numbers.

The concert, which will feature guest stars Marisha Wallace and John Owen-Jones, will be recorded for public release after being captured live on Sunday 16 February. Tickets for the concert are still available.

After performing on The X Factor ten years ago, Jones has gone on to star in shows such as Les Misérables, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Ghost and Rent.