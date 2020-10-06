Lucie Jones, Aimie Atkinson, Cedric Neal and more to star in final West End drive-in concerts

The line-up for the final events in the West End Musical Drive-in series has been revealed.

Featuring live concerts presented in front of audience members sat either in their cars or in socially distanced bubbles, the series began earlier this year while venues were largely closed.

Lucie Jones (Waitress) and Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman) will headline at the final two events, with Atkinson appearing on 24 October alongside Emma Kingston (Evita; In The Heights), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and T'shan Williams (Heathers; The Color Purple).

On Halloween, there will be a spooky special featuring Jones alongside Cedric Neal (Motown; The Voice), Kelly Agbowu (Waitress, Les Miserables), and Jon Robyns (Les Misérables; Avenue Q).

Produced by Neighbourhood Events, the drive-in shows are being presented at Troubadour Meridian Water near Walthamstow. They will play on Saturdays for the remainder of October, with tickets on sale now.