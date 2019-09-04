Lucian Msamati in rehearsals for Athol Fugard's 'Master Harold'... and the boys at the National Theatre

Rehearsals are well underway for Lucian Msamati's return to the National Theatre – after his performance in Amadeus – as the lead in Athol Fugard's semi-autobiographical play, 'Master Harold'... and the boys.

Loading...

Tony Award-winning Fugard's play is set in 1950s South Africa, centring around an unlikely friendship between Master Harold and two of his parents' employees, Sam and Willie.

The remaining cast includes Hammed Animashaun and Anson Boon. Roy Alexander Weise directs, with set and costumes by Rajha Shakiry, lighting by Paule Constable, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell and sound by Giles Thomas.

'Master Harold'... and the boys plays at the National Theatre from 21 September to 17 December.