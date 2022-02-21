London Theatre Week returns with exclusive prices for over 40 shows

London Theatre Week has returned!

Running from 21 February to 6 March, the initiative sees productions in the capital providing exclusive prices for performances across the coming weeks.

Compared with the last Theatre Week in autumn 2021, even more shows are available this time around with prices from £15.

Classic productions such as The Book of Mormon and The Lion King have been joined by new and upcoming shows such as Frozen, Back To The Future, Cock, The Glass Menagerie, My Fair Lady and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella.

You can see the full range of shows on offer in our dedicated guide.