Exclusive London Theatre Week prices at £15, £25 or £35*

London Theatre Week is in full swing and we have over 40 sensational shows for you to choose from. Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, & Juliet, Anything Goes and over 40 other shows have tickets for £15, £25, or £35*. Book your tickets now for the return of the West End with London Theatre Week - available for a limited time only - must end 12 September! *All prices are subject to availability.