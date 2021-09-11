Live action The Little Mermaid sets release date and reveals further cast

Disney has set a release date for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Based on the iconic Disney film and shot in London as well as on location in the Mediterranean, the silver screen flick is set to star Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey as Ariel.

Rob Marshall (Chicago) directs, with Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's music being joined by four fresh tunes penned by Menken and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The movie has now set a release date of 26 May 2023, while further details have been revealed about the cast: Jude Akuwudike will play Grimsby, Eric's majordomo, and Noma Dumezweni will play Carlotta, the Prince's housekeeper.

The cast will also feature Lorena Andrea as Perla, Kajsa Mohammar as Karina, Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, Jeffin Kunjumon and Emily Coates.

In other news, Disney has committed to releasing films in cinemas for the remainder of 2021 (without a simultaneous Disney Plus premium access), including the remake of West Side Story.

There are also two live-action Disney movies set for March and July 2024, though details are to be revealed.