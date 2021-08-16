Linzi Hateley in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat's West End return – first look

Photos have been released showing returning Narrator Linzi Hateley performing in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as the show prepares to reopen from tomorrow.

A fan favourite, Hateley will play at select performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical, alongside the likes of Jason Donovan and Jac Yarrow. Her dates are 18 August (matinee), 22 August (5pm), 25 August (matinee), 28 August (matinee and evening), 29 August (matinee and evening), 1 September (matinee) and 4 September (matinee).

Linzi Hateley and company

©Tristram Kenton

Alexandra Burke is playing the Narrator for the bulk of the musical's run at The London Palladium, where the show will be until 5 September 2021.

Steffan Lloyd Evans plays Reuben, Bobby Windebank Simeon, with the rest of the company being composed of Femi Akinfolarin, Jabari Braham, Gemma Buckingham, Thalia Burt, Jasmin Colangelo, Jonathan Cordin, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Alexander Day, Andre Fabien Francis, Llandyll Gove, Abigayle Honeywill, Blythe Jandoo, Danny Nattrass, Perry O'Dea, Georgina Parkinson, Emily-Ann Potter, Jon Reynolds, Rochelle Sherona, Katie Singh and Callum Train.

Linzi Hateley and company

©Tristram Kenton

The revival has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision by John Rigby, casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

Linzi Hateley and company

©Tristram Kenton

The young performers in the show are Ava Belle Alexander, Toby Byers, Mei Chiu, Esme Connolly, Hattie Connolly, Alinah Dagpin, Amelie Davison, Josselyn Ospina Escobar, Kaylenn Aires Fonseca, Noah Swer Fox, Bella Harding, Amber Hodder, Rafferty Ison, Holly Jade Roberts, Harry Jelley, Livi Kent, Tamar Laniado, Charlie McGonagle, Isabelle Mullally, Edesiri Paula Okpenerho, Amy Osborn, Millie Playle, Riley Plummer, Teddy Probets, Austin Riley, Harrison Skinner, Ethan Sokontwe, Ellis Sutherland, Charlie Tumbridge and Lilli Watkins.