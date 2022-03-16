Line-up for Burn It Down at Theatre Royal Stratford East released

The Theatre Royal Stratford East Burn It Down project has announced its line-up.

The newly commissioned script-in-hand performances will centre on urgent political issues including the interplay between economics and the definition of human life, diet culture, fatphobia, anti-Blackness, the risk of deportation, the implications of lockdown, Covid non-compliant parties and what it takes to medically transition in the UK.

Artistic director Nadia Fall said:"The old have been let down, the young aren't falling for it and everyone else can't deny it, things aren't right, tipping points are being reached.

"There is a restlessness, a vibration, a need to call it out and protest - yes, but actually it's more than that, it feels like people are revving up to bring about some real change and we're here for that, we're inspired by it!"

Writers involved are Timberlake Wertenbaker, babirye bukilwa, Lettie Precious, Jamie Hale, Amy Trigg and Travis Alabanza, with directors Anthony Lau, malakaï sargeant, Leian John-Baptiste, Lilac Yosiphon, Jane Moriarty and Milli Bhatia.

The project runs across dates from 19 April to 5 May.