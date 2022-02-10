ITV's All Star Musicals announces line-up and shows

The line-up for the next instalment in ITV's All Star Musicals has been announced.

Featuring stars from non-theatre backgrounds performing numbers from stage shows, the broadcast will feature numbers from Frozen, Les Misérables, 42nd Street and Hamilton. There will also be a special performance from the stars of The Phantom of the Opera.

Appearing will be ITV's Alex Beresford, actress Jacqueline Jossa, wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, Coronation Street's Lisa George, James Bond actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care.

Beresford said: "There's a fine line between panic and excitement, but I can't wait to challenge myself and feel the thrill of performing a musical number in front of a crowd. The acoustics in my shower are very sympathetic."

Jossa said: "I am so excited to take part in All Star Musicals, it's thrilling and terrifying, and I can't wait to tackle a musical number that everyone knows and loves. My girls are going to love seeing me up on that stage!"

Strachan said: "I am a huge fan of musical theatre so am super excited to be involved in ASM. As a wildlife presenter, I don't often get the chance to swap the walking boots and outdoor gear for something sparkly! I'm attempting to do something I haven't done for over 30 years, spoiler alert, it's not the can can!"

Salmon said: "ASM is a dream for me, both professionally and personally. The team have been so supportive and nurturing."

The event will see the stars judged by a panel of Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas. John Barrowman will host.

A broadcast date is to be revealed.