Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to unauthorised Hamilton production featuring homophobic sermon

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has issued a statement after the staging of an unauthorised Hamilton production, featuring a homophobic sermon.

The Door Church, based in Texas, staged a version of the show where lyrics were altered and a sermon at the end of the musical conflated homosexuality with illness and addiction.

Taking to social media, Miranda said: "Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work. And always grateful to the Dramatists Guild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth."

Examples of lyrics included "Jesus gives me the strength to pull through when I needed him most he was right on time", and "What is a legacy? It's knowing you repented and accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ that sets men free. You sent your sinless son of man on Calvary to dies for me."

The sermon at the end of the production said: "Maybe you struggle with alcohol, with drugs, with homosexuality, maybe you struggle with other things in life, your finances, whatever, God can help you tonight. He wants to forgive you for your sins." The production was also broadcast for online viewers.

The Broadway production has also issued a statement.