Hamilton production issues statement over unauthorised staging with anti-homosexuality messaging

An unauthorised production of Hamilton caused an outcry over the weekend.

The Door Church, based in Texas, staged a version of the show where lyrics were altered (to emphasise religious teachings) and a sermon at the end of the musical conflated homosexuality with illness and addiction.

The show received major criticism, with columnist Howard Sherman saying: "This church cannot be allowed to deploy Hamilton as a tool to spread messages that are contrary to the messages of Hamilton, of musical, of theatre and they cannot be allowed to take artists' work for their own ends."

Examples of lyrics included "Jesus gives me the strength to pull through when I needed him most he was right on time", and "What is a legacy? It's knowing you repented and accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ that sets men free. You sent your sinless son of man on Calvary to dies for me."

The sermon at the end of the production said: "Maybe you struggle with alcohol, with drugs, with homosexuality, maybe you struggle with other things in life, your finances, whatever, God can help you tonight. He wants to forgive you for your sins." The production was also broadcast for online viewers.

Representatives for the Broadway production said: "Hamilton does not grant amateur or professional licenses for any stage productions and did not grant one to The Door Church.

"On Saturday, August 6, we were made aware of the unauthorized staging of Hamilton by The Door Church in McAllen, TX that took place on Friday, August 5, and their plans for additional performances. We issued a cease and desist letter for the unauthorized use of Hamilton's intellectual property, demanding the immediate removal of all videos and images from previous productions from the internet, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, their own website, and elsewhere.

"Hamilton informed the Church; after receiving a response to the cease and desist letter, that they could proceed with the August 6 performance, on the conditions that (a) it was not live-streamed or recorded; (b) no photos or videos of the performance be posted; (c) they not mount any further productions; (d) this limited permission was without prejudice, and we reserved all rights and remedies; and (e) we would be discussing this matter with the parties behind this unauthorized production within the coming days once all facts are properly vetted.

"We would like to thank our devoted fans for bringing this to our attention."

Hamilton continues to play in the West End.