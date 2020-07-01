Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hamilton stars discuss the new Disney film

WhatsOnStage's Alex Wood and TheaterMania's David Gordon came together to interview cast and creatives from Hamilton ahead of the film's release on Disney Plus on 3 July.

Featuring discussions about their favourite show moments, why the piece is so relevant and whether or not George III is now a Disney princess, the 15-minute video features the likes of Phillipa Soo, Alex Lacamoire, Anthony Ramos, Thomas Kail, Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan and more all chatting from their own homes.









The stage production of Hamilton, about the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, has book, music and lyrics by Miranda. It is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.