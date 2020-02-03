Lin-Manuel Miranda announces 2021 Hamilton cinema release, produced by Disney

Disney will produce the cinematic release of the Broadway production of Hamilton in 2021, it has been confirmed.

The show will feature the original Broadway cast and be available in cinemas on 15 October 2021.

Another of Miranda's hit musicals, In the Heights, is about to be released in cinemas globally.

The stage production of Hamilton, about the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, has book, music and lyrics by Miranda. It is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.

The West End production continues to run at the Victoria Palace Theatre.