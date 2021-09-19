Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo to lead Moulin Rouge! in the West End

The West End Satine and Christian have been revealed!

Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo will take on the leading roles in the eagerly anticipated West End premiere of the iconic musical, based on Baz Luhrmann's much-loved movie of the same name.

But who exactly are LaFontaine and Bogyo? We thought we'd give a brief rundown of the pair before their big opening at London's Piccadilly Theatre. You can see who's joining them here.









Los Angeles native LaFontaine has performed at venues across the world and is no stranger to the West End, having originated the role of Deena when Dreamgirls opened in London in 2016 – she even attended our awards and performed there the following year! Other roles include playing Whitney Houston in Born For This in Bostob, and, before Dreamgirls, LaFontaine did a stint at Disneyland playing Princess Tiana.

Liisi LaFontaine as Deena Jones (one in from right) during the curtain call for Dreamgirls

© Dan Wooller

Bogyo, a US-born RADA graduate, is stepping into the role of a lifetime by making his professional stage debut as Christian (following in the footsteps of the pretty famous Aaron Tveit, who originated the role of Christian on Broadway).

While training Bogyo performed in a variety of shows (both musical and not), even playing Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods. In 2019, Bogyo actually sang a performance in front of Woods composer Stephen Sondheim: "The Ballad of Booth" from Assassins. Formerly a Yale man, you can have a listen to Bogyo in a performance from 2015 here. We're sure he's set to be an undiscovered powerhouse performer.

Be prepared for their arrival by grabbing tickets for their West End opening below.