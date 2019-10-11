Life of Pi stage show to transfer to the West End

The five-star production of Life of Pi will transfer to the West End, it has been announced.

The play is based on the Man Booker-winning novel of the same name, about what happens when a cargo ship sinks in the Pacific Ocean and the only survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16 year-old boy and a Bengal tiger – are stranded together on a lifeboat. The show is adapted from Yann Martel's book by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster.

Designs are from Tim Hatley and Finn Caldwell of Gyre and Gimble alongside Nick Barnes create the puppet designs. The production has lighting by Tim Lutkin, composition by Andrew Mackay, sound by Carolyn Downing, video by Andrzej Goulding and original casting by Polly Jerrold.

WhatsOnStage critic Ron Simpson described the production as "a spectacular on-stage experience". The production will run at the Wyndham's Theatre from 22 June 2020. Casting for Life of Pi is to be announced.

The Wyndham's Theatre will be specially reconfigured for the show, with venue owner Cameron Mackintosh saying: "The production team's approach to the material has been mirrored by their innovative reinvention of the Wyndham's auditorium, rejigging levels and extending the stage over the stalls so that the floor and walls of the theatre become one complete surreal environment, that I think it will be even more intense than before. Audiences are in for a Pi-flying ride into their imagination!"

