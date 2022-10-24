Life of Pi confirms Broadway transfer details

Lolita Chakrabarti's hit stage production of Yann Martel's Life of Pi will make its Broadway debut beginning 9 March 2023 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Opening night is set for 30 March.

Adapted from Martel's novel by Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster, Life of Pi has sets and costumes by Tim Hatley, puppet and movement direction by Finn Caldwell, puppet design by Nick Barnes and Caldwell, video by Andrzej Goulding, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Carolyn Downing, music by Andrew T Mackay and dramaturgy by Jack Bradley.

The show is set in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean after a cargo ship sinks, leaving a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning play is currently running at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End, where it picked up five Oliviers, including one for the seven puppeteers who play the role of the tiger.

Prior to the Broadway run, Life of Pi will have its American premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Boston, running 4 December 2022 to 29 January 2023.

Casting for the Broadway engagement is still to be announced.

Tickets for the West End production for performances through to 15 January 2023 are on sale below.