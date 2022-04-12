Life of Pi in the West End – meet the Olivier-winning seven actors playing the Tiger

Meet Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Tom Stacy, Romina Hytten, Scarlet Wilderink, Tom Larkin and actor Habib Nasib Nader – or, as they're known on stage, the hulking beast Richard Parker.

The seven recently won an Olivier Award for their big turn as the tiger in Life of Pi (which picked up five prizes on Sunday) and we've got an in-depth interview with them from the green carpet.





Watch the video here: