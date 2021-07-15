Les Misérables West End production releases new images

Fresh production shots have been revealed for the concert production of Les Misérables playing at the Sondheim Theatre.

The principal cast are Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and at certain performances Dean Chisnall will play the role of Jean Valjean.

Shan Ako

© Johan Persson

The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. The full production is expected to open at capacity on 25 September 2021, depending on government guidance.

Lucie Jones

© Johan Persson

Jon Robyns

© Johan Persson

Jamie Muscato

© Johan Persson

Gerard Carey

© Johan Persson

Jamie Muscato

© Johan Persson

Josefina Gabrielle

©JOHAN PERSSON

Charlie Burn

© Johan Persson

Bradley Jaden

© Johan Persson