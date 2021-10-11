Les Misérables UK and Ireland tour casting revealed

Tour cast has been revealed for Les Misérables – set to open in Glasgow next month.

As previously revealed, Dean Chisnall will play Jean Valjean, Nic Greenshields Javert and Katie Hall Fantine, with the cast also featuring Ian Hughes as Thénardier, Will Callan as Marius, Nathania Ong as Eponine, Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Barnaby Hughes as Enjolras and Paige Blankson as Cosette.

Completing the cast are George Arvidson, Aidan Banyard, Will Barratt, Adam Boardman, Rebecca Bolton, Emily Olive Boyd, Olivia Brereton, Earl Carpenter, Harry Chandler, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Steven Hall, Jenna Innes, Tessa Kadler, Damien Kneale, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Joseph McDonnell, Zabrina Norry, Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jamie Pritchard, Dean Read and Rebecca Ridout.

Ticket for select dates are on sale below. The show will open once more at Theatre Royal Glasgow on 24 November 2021 (tickets are on sale now below), before visiting Liverpool Empire (5 to 22 January 2022), Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin (8 to 26 February 2022), The Mayflower, Southampton (8 to 26 March 2022), The Lowry, Salford (29 March to 23 April 2022), Milton Keynes Theatre (26 April to 21 May 2022), Theatre Royal Plymouth (24 May to 11 June 2022), Hull New Theatre (15 June to 9 July 2022), Bristol Hippodrome (12 July to 6 August 2022), Birmingham Hippodrome (9 to 27 August 2022), Norwich Theatre Royal (31 August to 24 September 2022), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (30 September to 29 October 2022), Sunderland Empire (1 to 19 November 2022), Leeds Grand Theatre (24 November to 10 December 2022) and Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (13 December 2022 to 14 January 2023).