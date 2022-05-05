Les Misérables releases new West End trailer

The West End production of Les Misérables has released a new trailer as it continues its run at the Sondheim Theatre.

The cast is currently led by Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Harry Apps as Marius, Jordan Shaw as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and Sha Dessi as Eponine.

Les Misérables, based on Victor Hugo's novel, has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Tickets are on sale below.