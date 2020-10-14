WhatsOnStage Logo
Les Misérables lyricist Herbert Kretzmer has died

The man was behind the English lyrics to "I Dreamed a Dream" and "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables"

Herbert Kretzmer
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Les Misérables lyricist Herbert Kretzmer has died, it was confirmed by family and friends online.

Born in South Africa in 1925, the journalist and lyricist moved to London in the 1950s to pursue a career in the UK. He worked for as profile writer for the Sunday Dispatch and the Daily Express (where he later became senior drama critic for 18 years).

In terms of lyrics, Kretzmer penned pieces for for the BBC's That Was The Week That Was, before moving onto stage projects such as Our Man Crichton and The Four Musketeers.

This preceded Kretzmer's work on the English version of the titanic hit Les Misérables, which continue to run to this day. Augmenting the French words (and in the process pushing the two-hour musical into a three-hour epic), Kretzmer received Tony and Grammy awards for his contributions. He was later nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for 2012 tune "Suddenly", added into the Les Mis film.

More recently, the lyricist worked on musicals such as Marguerite , which was nominated for an Evening Standard Award, as well as Kristina, which was seen at Carnegie Hall in 2009.

Les Mis producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "It is terribly sad to hear that the great Herbert Kretzmer passed away last night after a period of illness. His wonderful words for Les Misérables will live on in his memory forever more and the Christmas season at the Sondheim will be all the more poignant for all of us as we hear the people sing without having him there. God bless you, Herbie."

Responses have come in online:

