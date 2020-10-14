Les Misérables lyricist Herbert Kretzmer has died, it was confirmed by family and friends online.

Born in South Africa in 1925, the journalist and lyricist moved to London in the 1950s to pursue a career in the UK. He worked for as profile writer for the Sunday Dispatch and the Daily Express (where he later became senior drama critic for 18 years).

In terms of lyrics, Kretzmer penned pieces for for the BBC's That Was The Week That Was, before moving onto stage projects such as Our Man Crichton and The Four Musketeers.

This preceded Kretzmer's work on the English version of the titanic hit Les Misérables, which continue to run to this day. Augmenting the French words (and in the process pushing the two-hour musical into a three-hour epic), Kretzmer received Tony and Grammy awards for his contributions. He was later nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for 2012 tune "Suddenly", added into the Les Mis film.

More recently, the lyricist worked on musicals such as Marguerite , which was nominated for an Evening Standard Award, as well as Kristina, which was seen at Carnegie Hall in 2009.

Les Mis producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "It is terribly sad to hear that the great Herbert Kretzmer passed away last night after a period of illness. His wonderful words for Les Misérables will live on in his memory forever more and the Christmas season at the Sondheim will be all the more poignant for all of us as we hear the people sing without having him there. God bless you, Herbie."

Responses have come in online:

The great lyricist and man of theatre and popular song, Herbert Kretzmer, has died. From Les Mis to She, TW3, Goodness Gracious Me and so much more he was a giant of his trade. RIP Herbie. — Tim Rice (@SirTimRice) October 14, 2020

Very sad to hear of Herbert Kretzmer passing. His work changed so many peoples lives, mine included. I'll never forget the fist bumps on set of Les Miserables Movie. RIP boss — Killian Donnelly (@killiandonnelly) October 14, 2020

The great Herbie Kretzmer has died. One of our country's top lyricists and man of the theatre who penned She, Les Mis and much more. I had the privilege to know him a little and send his family much love. RIP. #HerbieKretzmer pic.twitter.com/YDKQr4bkjr — Gary Kemp (@garyjkemp) October 14, 2020

My husband's uncle, Herbie Kretzmer, passed away in the night. He reached the mighty age of 95 and was treasured in our family. He leaves a legacy of music and lyrics behind. He was instrumental in creating the lyrics for Les Mis, wrote She and many other beautiful songs. RIP — Ssssheena Kretzmer (@SheBeeGee) October 14, 2020

Rest in Peace Herbert Kretzmer, and thank you. — Caroline Sheen (@SheenCaroline) October 14, 2020