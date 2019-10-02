New Les Misérables casting announced for the Sondheim Theatre and on tour

New casting has been revealed for Les Misérables as it opens the newly renamed Sondheim Theatre in December.

Joining the previously announced cast, led by Jon Robyns, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Shan Ako and Bradley Jaden, will be Harry Apps as Marius. Apps made his professional debut in the touring production of the show, and will now take on the part in the West End from 18 December.

Tour casting has also been announced for the show, which continues to visit venues across the UK and Ireland. From 18 November, Felix Mosse (Aspects of Love) will take on the role of Marius, with Frances Mayli McCann (The Great Wave) playing Eponine. The pair join the show from 18 November.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, will return to the Queen's Theatre, which will be renamed as the Sondheim Theatre in December 2019. The newer 2009 staging of the production will be performed in the space.

The UK and Ireland tour is running until November 2020.