New Les Misérables West End cast to include Carrie Hope Fletcher, Jon Robyns and Bradley Jaden

Casting has been announced for Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre (formerly the Queens Theatre), which reopens on 18 December 2019.

Jon Robyns will play Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden will play Javert, Gerard Carey will play Thenardier, Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Fantine, Shan Ako will play Eponine, Josefina Gabrielle will play Madame Thénardier, Ashley Gilmour will play Enjolras and and Lily Kerhoas will play Cosette.

Fletcher will play Fantine from 18 December 2019 until 29 February 2020 and then again from 20 April 2020 until 25 July 2020. Rachelle Ann Go (who is currently starring in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre) will play the role from 2 March 2020 until 18 April 2020 and then again from 27 July 2020.

They will be joined by Kelly Agbowu, Ciarán Bowling, Richard Carson, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Jessie Hart, Jessica Joslin, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O'Leary, Shane O'Riordan, Kathy Peacock, Sam Peggs, Mark Pearce, Emma Warren, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "I am particularly delighted that Jon Robyns will be leading the company as Jean Valjean. Jon originally played the role of Enjolras when I first produced this new production in 2010. He also starred in Avenue Q for me in the West End and is currently having a huge success as King George in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace...Though our search for Marius continues, it's terrific to be reunited with Ashley Gilmour as Enjolras."

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, will return to the Queen's Theatre, which will be renamed as the Sondheim Theatre in December 2019. The newer 2009 staging of the production will be performed in the space.

For now an all-star concert production is running at the Gielgud.

The new Sondheim show has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.