Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre announces lead casting

Exclusive: Principal casting and creative team have been revealed for the upcoming revival of Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

The piece has music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach, and is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture of the same name.

It was first seen on Broadway in 2007, with a West End production opening in 2010, where it won four WhatsOnStage Awards and three Olivier Awards. A hit revival subsequently began life at Curve in Leicester, before embarking on a tour.

It tells the tale of a young woman, Elle Woods, who overcomes social expectations in order to become a successful Harvard Law School graduate.

The show will open the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 2022 season, marking the venue's 90th anniversary. You can find out more about the season here.

Leading the show will be Courtney Bowman (Six, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Elle Woods.

Also in the cast are Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Emmett), Lauren Drew (Brooke), Vanessa Fisher (Vivienne), Isaac Hesketh (Margot), Nadine Higgin (Paulette), Alžbeta Matyšáková (Enid), Eugene McCoy (Callahan), Grace Mouat (Pilar), Alistair Toovey (Warner), and Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Serena). Full casting will be revealed soon.

The new revival is directed by Lucy Moss (co-director and co-writer of Six), with a creative team featuring Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong (dramaturg), Cat Beveridge (musical supervisor), Jean Chan (costume designer), Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion Casting (casting director), Tony Gayle (sound designer), Phillip Gladwell (lighting designer), Ainsley Hall Ricketts (assistant choreographer), Laura Hopkins (set designer), Barbara Houseman (voice and text and season associate director), Majella Hurley (dialect coach), Ellen Kane (choreographer), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate: intimacy support), Priya Patel Appleby (associate director), Chris Poon (assistant musical director), Alexzandra Sarmiento (assistant choreographer), Amber Sinclair-Case (associate director) and Katharine Woolley (musical director).

Legally Blonde runs from 13 May to 2 July 2022.