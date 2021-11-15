Regent's Park Open Air Theatre announces 2022 season including Legally Blonde directed by Six co-creator

Exclusive: The famous Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has unveiled its 90th anniversary season.

Artistic director Timothy Sheader said: "Anniversaries often feel overrated but after the last two years it feels properly joyous to be announcing the 90th season of theatre in Regent's Park. We'd like to take this moment to thank all our partners, funders, theatre-makers and audiences for their continued support and commitment to making this wonderful human experience possible. It's no small thing.

"We hope you will find something to delight or provoke you in this programme of work – centred on living writers and including two premieres of new commissions – and that you will join us in the park next summer to celebrate theatre; alive and kicking."

The season will commence with a new revival of the hit musical Legally Blonde. The piece has music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach, and is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture. It tells the tale of a young woman, Elle Woods, who overcomes social expectations in order to become a successful Harvard Law School graduate.

The new revival, playing from 13 May to 2 July 2022, will be directed by Six co-creator Lucy Moss, with a creative team including Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion Casting (casting directors), Cat Beveridge (musical supervisor), Tony Gayle (sound designer) and Ellen Kane (choreographer). The venue said today: "It's time to bend and snap, people!"

The previously postponed 101 Dalmatians musical, based on Dodie Smith's story with music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge and book by Johnny McKnight, will follow, playing from 12 July to 28 August.

Directed by Sheader, the creative team will include Jill Green CDG (casting director), Tash Holway (assistant choreographer), Howard Hudson (lighting designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer), Katrina Lindsay (costume designer), Tarek Merchant (musical director), Verity Naughton CDG and Nick Hockaday for Verity Naughton Casting (children's casting directors), Toby Olié (puppetry designer and director), Colin Richmond (set designer), Liam Steel (choreographer), and Sarah Travis (musical supervisor and orchestrator).

The venue will also work with Mousetrap Theatre Projects to create a relaxed performance on 14 August.

Completing the season will be a modern retelling of Antigone, penned by Inua Ellams and directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi).

Telling the story of a torn family in a hostile state, the piece's creative team includes Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (choreographer), Polly Jerrold (Casting Director), Emma Laxton (sound designer), Shez Manzoor (composer), Khadija Raza (costume designer), Leslie Travers (set designer) and Jo Tyabji (associate director). It runs from 3 to 24 September.

Creatives supporting the overall season are Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Barbara Houseman (voice and text director), and Ingrid Mackinnon (intimacy support).

Public booking opens on 7 December with member booking opening tomorrow.