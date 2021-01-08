Leave a Light On series to return – full line-up announced
Stage stars will perform virtual concerts from their own homes
The hit "Leave a Light On" series will return from next week.
Featuring musical stars performing virtual concerts while the lockdown continues, this new series will feature Lauren Byrne, Lauren Drew, Chelsea Halfpenny, David Hunter, Rachel John, Lucie Jones, Rob Madge, Tim Mahendran, Nicholas McLean and Billy Nevers.
Eliza Jackson and Jamie Lambert of Lambert Jackson said today, "This series is designed to provide entertainment for people who are currently going through their third UK wide lockdown and are missing the magic of West End performances. We are super excited to be bringing Leave a Light On back, although we didn't expect we would ever need to, and we would like to thank all of the performers involved for jumping on board so quickly."
As part of this year's series, producers Lambert Jackson will also team up with this year's Grad Fest to present a concert of recent graduates – with free links being sent to agents, casting directors and industry figures.
Tickets are available via the Lambert Jackson website, with the schedule as follows (performances kick off at 7.30pm and last approx. 45 minutes):
Tuesday 12 January Lauren Byrne
Wednesday 13 January Billy Nevers
Thursday 14 January Grad Fest
Friday 15 January Tim Mahendran
Monday 18 January Rob Madge
Tuesday 19 January Chelsea Halfpenny
Wednesday 20 January Rachel John
Thursday 21 January David Hunter
Friday 22 January Lucie Jones
Monday 25 January Nicholas McLean
Tuesday 26 January Lauren Drew