Kit Harington in rehearsal with the Donmar Warehouse cast of Henry V

The Donmar Warehouse has released rehearsal images for its upcoming production of Henry V, starring Kit Harington.

The cast also includes Jude Akuwudike (King of France/Archbishop of Canterbury/Sir Thomas Erpingham), Seumas Begg (Jamy/Grey/Gloucester), Claire-Louise Cordwell (Bardolph/Bates), Kate Duchêne (Exeter/Constable of France), Olivier Huband (The Dauphin/Ely), Melissa Johns (Mistress Quickly/Williams/Macmorris), David Judge (Nym/Mountjoy), Danny Kirrane (Pistol/Westmoreland), Anoushka Lucas (Katherine/Gower), Adam Maxey (Orléans/Bedford), Steven Meo (Llewellyn/Falstaff), Marienella Phillips (Alice/Cambridge/Salisbury), Joanna Songi (Scroop/Rambures/Harfleur/Governor/York/Burgundy) and Millicent Wong (Chorus/Boy), alongside Gethin Alderman, Diany Bandza and Thomas Dennis.

Directed by Max Webster, the creative team features designer Fly Davis, assistant designer Roisin Jenner, lighting designer Lee Curran, assistant lighting designer Abi Turner, sound designer Carolyn Downing, assistant sound designer Jamie Lu, video designer Andrzej Goulding, movement director Benoit Swan Pouffer, assistant movement director Liam Francis, composer Andrew T Mackay, costume supervisor Lisa Aitken, fight director Kate Waters, dialect coach Fabien Enjalric, military consultant Tom Leigh, casting director Anna Cooper and resident assistant director Dadiow Lin.

Shakespeare's history play about the famous war-monarch officially opens on 22 February, following previews from 12 February, and runs until 9 April. It will also be broadcast via NTLive.





Kit Harington

© Marc Brenner

Kit Harington and the company of Henry V

© Marc Brenner

Olivier Huband and Jude Akuwudike

© Marc Brenner

Millicent Wong

© Marc Brenner

Kit Harington

© Marc Brenner

Kate Duchêne

© Marc Brenner

David Judge and Melissa Johns

© Marc Brenner

Max Webster

© Marc Brenner