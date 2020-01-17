Kinky Boots cinema screening: exclusive first look at Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly singing "Not My Father's Son"

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at the upcoming cinema release of Kinky Boots, starring Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly.

On Tuesday 4 February 2020 and Sunday 9 February 2020, the West End production (featuring original leads Henry and Donnelly) will be shown in venues across the UK.

Based on the hit 2005 film with a screenplay by Tim Firth, the musical garnered positive reviews when it first opened at the Adelphi Theatre. It has music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

The play tells the story of Price, who inherits a suffering shoe factory. Following a meeting with drag queen Lola, Price starts embracing a more flamboyant business model.

First opening on Broadway in 2012, with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots earned 13 Tony Award nominations, winning six including Best Musical and Best Score.