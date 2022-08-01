Kiln Theatre reveals complete casting for Handbagged revival

Full casting has been confirmed for Kiln Theatre's previously announced revival of Moira Buffini's hit play Handbagged.

Examining the relationship between Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II, the piece first ran at the same venue in 2013 before transferring into the West End the next year.

Joining Marion Bailey (The Crown) as Q, an older Queen Elizabeth II, and Kate Fahy (After Electra) as T, an older Margaret Thatcher, will be Romayne Andrews (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as Actor 1, Richard Cant (The Normal Heart) as Actor 2, Abigail Cruttenden (Not Going Out) as Liz and Naomi Frederick (The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage) as Mags.

Under the helm of artistic director Indhu Rubasingham, the new production is designed by Richard Ken with lighting by Oliver Fenwick, sound by Carolyn Downing and casting by Briony Barnett CDG.

Handbagged runs from 9 September to 22 October at the north London venue, with tickets on sale below.