Handbagged to be revived at the Kiln Theatre

The Kiln Theatre will present a new revival of Moira Buffini's hit play Handbagged.

Examining the relationship between Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II, the piece first ran at the same venue in 2013 before transferring into the West End the next year. Marion Bailey will star once more as Q, an older Queen Elizabeth II, with Kate Fahy as T, an older Margaret Thatcher. Further cast is to be announced shortly.

The venue's artistic director Indhu Rubasingham, who helms the new revival, said today, "I'm very excited to have the special opportunity to revisit this modern Kiln classic. I first worked with Moira Buffini in 2010 when she wrote a short, satirical piece about Margaret Thatcher as part of my Women, Power and Politics season. One of the first things I did when I became artistic director was to commission a full-length version. Looking back now, it's incredible to think of the journey Handbagged has been on, transferring to the West End, then around the country on a major UK tour and onto New York and Washington.

"Moira and I were both 'Thatcher's children' and, undoubtedly, whether knowingly or unknowingly, our own journeys, like so many watching the play, have been hugely influenced by these two women. It is a pleasure to share this major revival with a different generation, and to find new resonances in such ridiculous, tumultuous political times. I'm also thrilled that Marion and Kate are returning as Liz and Maggie!"

The piece is designed by Richard Kent, with lighting by Oliver Fenwick, sound by Carolyn Downing and casting by Briony Barnett. It has running dates from 9 September to 22 October at the north London venue.