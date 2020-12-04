Killian Donnelly to star in The Phantom of the Opera's summer 2021 West End return

Killian Donnelly will star in The Phantom of the Opera when the show reopens, the production has confirmed.

Following Andrew Lloyd Webber's revelation that The Phantom of the Opera is hoping to return to Her Majesty's Theatre from 5 June, tickets go on sale from later today.

According to the producers of the show, the piece going into Her Majesty's will be a "brand new physical production of Maria Bjornson's original design in a refurbished theatre".

The Phantom of the Opera first opened in the West End in 1986 and was an instant sensation with tunes such as "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You". It has lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe, with book by Lloyd Webber and Stilgoe. It is based on the 1910 French novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux.

Donnelly was in the touring production of the piece which closed early due to the pandemic, with other credits including Kinky Boots and Les Misérables.

In a statement the show said: "Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh are delighted to announce the opening of The Phantom of the Opera at its home, Her Majesty's Theatre in London next year,

"Performances are scheduled to begin in early June 2021, assuming that government audience restrictions are lifted."

You can watch a new trailer for the show below: