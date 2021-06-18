Kenneth Branagh to direct and lead The Browning Version revival

Taising funds for RADA, award-winning performer Kenneth Branagh will direct and lead a new production of Terence Rattigan's The Browning Version.

The much-loved 70-minute play follows a cantankerous Classics master (Branagh) coming to terms with an early retirement due to ill health. It was first penned in 1948 before being adapted into a film with Michael Redgrave in 1951. Branagh explains: "Rattigan demands detailed, truthful performance. RADA works hard to train actors for that.It will be exciting to see the two combine." (You can read a full interview with the creative below).

The cast will feature Victor Alli, Kemi Awoderu, Lolita Chakrabarti, Sarah Eve, Joseph Kloska and Wendy Kweh, with Branagh playing the role of Andrew Crocker-Harris. It has design by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Paul Pyant and sound design by Emma Laxton.

Running for three weeks from 5 to 29 August at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, tickets go on sale on Monday at 10am via Branagh's website. All profits will be donated to RADA, which is said to urgently need £3 million in order to recover and rebuild.