Kate Garraway to star in five West End shows in one day for charity

To raise money for charity Make Some Noise, Kate Garraway will take on five roles in five London shows, all in one day.

On 10 October, Kate will start her challenge as a a cocktail-maker in Big the Musical at the Dominion Theatre, followed by an appearance as a parent in the finale of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock – The Musical. From there, Kate will go to the Hippodrome Casino for Magic Mike Live, before joining Joe Sugg and the cast of the romantic musical comedy Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre. Finally, Kate will take to the stage as a wedding guest in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre.

Created by Global, Make Some Noise funds projects and small charities across the UK which support disadvantaged children, young people and their families. Friday 11 October marks Global's Make Some Noise Day, raising money to help young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Garraway said: "For Global's Make Some Noise last year, I was fortunate to appear in Mamma Mia! and I loved it. Singing, acting and dancing don't come naturally to me – just ask my Strictly dance partner, Anton du Beke – so to take on five of London's biggest and best-loved shows in one day is going to be a real challenge. Thank you in advance to the West End audiences for putting up with my performances!"