Judi Dench re-opens the Ashcroft Playhouse at Fairfield Halls in Croydon
The venue is dedicated to iconic actress and Dench's friend Peggy Ashcroft
Judi Dench officially reopened the Ashcroft Playhouse at Fairfield Hall this week.
The Croydon venue, which has been restored following a multi-million pound council-led restoration, is dedicated to legendary actress and Dench's friend Peggy Ashcroft, with a mural of Ashcroft unveiled at the theatre.
A civic ceremony was also held where the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan formally opened the building and unveiled a plaque in his name. Fairfield Halls' artistic and venue director Neil Chandler said: "To be custodians of this wonderful venue is a privilege and we are delighted to now begin what we are here to do, to deliver a diverse programme of arts, culture, events, entertainment and education for the people of Croydon and its wider communities."
Shows coming to Fairfield Halls include a musical version of Angela's Ashes and a panto starring Ore Oduba.