Judi Dench re-opens the Ashcroft Playhouse at Fairfield Halls in Croydon

Judi Dench officially reopened the Ashcroft Playhouse at Fairfield Hall this week.

The Croydon venue, which has been restored following a multi-million pound council-led restoration, is dedicated to legendary actress and Dench's friend Peggy Ashcroft, with a mural of Ashcroft unveiled at the theatre.

A civic ceremony was also held where the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan formally opened the building and unveiled a plaque in his name. Fairfield Halls' artistic and venue director Neil Chandler said: "To be custodians of this wonderful venue is a privilege and we are delighted to now begin what we are here to do, to deliver a diverse programme of arts, culture, events, entertainment and education for the people of Croydon and its wider communities."

Sadiq Khan

© Craig Sugden

Shaniqua Benjamin, who spoke at the unveiling

© Craig Sugden

Ashcroft Playhouse

© Croydon Council

Judi Dench at the Ashcroft Playhouse

© Craig Sugden

Shows coming to Fairfield Halls include a musical version of Angela's Ashes and a panto starring Ore Oduba.