Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to stream for free in "The Shows Must Go On" series

An encore screening of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will end the first season in The Shows Must Go On YouTube series.

This 2000 version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will star Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins. It will be available on YouTube from Friday 10 July for 48 hours.

The channel has released shows every weekend throughout lockdown, with productions including The Sound of Music, The Wiz, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Phantom of the Opera playing online. It will continue to release show clips over the summer and will return with a new set of productions each weekend from mid-August.

While free, it is always worth exploring ways to support the theatre community during the pandemic – find out more here.