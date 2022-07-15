Jordan Luke Gage adds second solo concert performance due to phenomenal demand

Due to phenomenal demand an additional performance has been added to West End star Jordan Luke Gage's debut solo concert, which WhatsOnStage exclusively announced this morning!

He is now scheduled to perform at 2:30pm in addition to the previously revealed 6:30pm event at the brand-new Tottenham Court Road venue, Here at Outernet, on Sunday 23 October 2022.

Presented by Fourth Wall Live, the concerts will see Gage "performing classics from the shows that have shaped his career along with his favourite artists and inspirations."

Gage previously commented: "I'm really excited to be performing at this brand-new West End venue in a unique style of musical concert. The Outernet is a futuristic, innovative space so I'm excited to put a unique experience together."

He is best known for starring roles in such West End shows as Bonnie and Clyde, & Juliet, Bat Out of Hell and Heathers.