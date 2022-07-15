Jordan Luke Gage announces first-ever solo concert

Exclusive: West End favourite Jordan Luke Gage is set to perform his first-ever solo concert!

Having recently completed his starring run in London's Bonnie and Clyde, Gage has now set his sights on the one-off event which will see him "performing classics from the shows that have shaped his career along with his favourite artists and inspirations."

The concert, presented by Fourth Wall Live, is scheduled to take place at the brand-new Tottenham Court Road venue, Here at Outernet, on Sunday 23 October 2022 at 6:30pm.

Gage said: "I'm really excited to be performing at this brand-new West End venue in a unique style of musical concert. The Outernet is a futuristic, innovative space so I'm excited to put a unique experience together."

Alongside Bonnie and Clyde, Gage is known for starring roles in such West End shows as & Juliet, Bat Out of Hell and Heathers.