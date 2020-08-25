Digital play based on Jonathan Coe's What A Carve Up! announced

A new digital play based on Jonathan Coe's What A Carve Up! will premiere online from Halloween.

Adapted by Henry Filloux-Bennett (Toast), the murder mystery play is set to be directed by Tamara Harvey (Home, I'm Darling), with casting and full creative team to be revealed.

Coe's satirical novel, published in 1994, was described as "the finest English satire from the 1980s".

The author said today: "I'm thrilled that What a Carve Up! is being brought to the stage by such a talented and experienced team. It's 25 years since I wrote the book but unfortunately its political satire seems as relevant as ever – I'm sure the new adaptation will capture that, as well as the novel's sense of fun and irreverence. I'm looking forward to getting to know it again!"

The piece is produced by the Barn Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre and New Wolsey Theatre. It will be available internationally, and run from 31 October to 29 November 2020.

Harvey added: "It's a joy, in this moment, to work on such a bitingly brilliant story with such a talented team - albeit a joy tempered by how shockingly relevant Jonathan Coe's satire of the ruling classes remains, a quarter of a century after it was first published. And for such an exciting project to be in aid of regional theatre, which so desperately needs investment in this moment - it doesn't get much better than that."

A premium ticket option will be available, including a recipe card created by world-renowned chef Asma Khan. A portion of the proceeds raised by What A Carve Up! will be donated to a freelance fund to support the creative industry.