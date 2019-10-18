[BLANK] at Donmar Warehouse: cast celebrate with guests including Ellie Kendrick and Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey and Ellie Kendrick were among the guests celebrating with the [BLANK] cast and creative team as the show opened at the Donmar Warehouse last night.

Directed by Maria Aberg, the production stars Ayesha Antoine, Shona Babayemi, Sophia Brown, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Lucy Edkins, Zaris-Angel Hator, Zainab Hasan, Joanna Horton, Thusitha Jayasundera, Petra Letang, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, Kate O'Flynn, Ashna Rabheru, Jemima Rooper and Taya Tower.

Loading...

In a co-production between Clean Break – celebrating their 40th anniversary this year – and the Donmar Warehouse, [BLANK] explores the impact of the criminal justice system on women and their families. It is the third show in Michael Longhurst's inaugural season as artistic director at the venue.

Design is by Rosie Elnile, lighting design by Jess Bernberg, sound design by Carolyn Downing, video design by Heta Multanen, movement direction by Ayse Tashkiran and casting by Anna Cooper.

The show plays until 30 November.