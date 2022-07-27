Joel Harper-Jackson to replace Matt Willis in Drury Lane Kinky Boots with Trevor McDonald to lend voice to Chess

Fresh casting news has been revealed for the three upcoming concert productions at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Joel Harper-Jackson (Cock) will step into the role of Charlie Price in the previously revealed ''Kinky Boots'', now set to appear alongside Cedric Neal (Chess) and Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde) in the concert productions of the hit musical. The shows run on 8 and 9 August 2022. The previously cast Matt Willis is unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Harper-Jackson, who previously played the role on tour, said today: "I'm so chuffed to step back into the role of Charlie Price for the concerts at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this August. I was already honoured to be appearing in Chess, however getting the chance to revisit Charlie again in Kinky Boots is really exciting as it's a show I hold very close to my heart and I can't wait to dust off my heels!"

Elsewhere, it has been revealed that famed broadcaster Trevor McDonald will provide the voice of the Newscaster in the concert version of Chess, running on 1 and 2 August.

Finally, poet and activist Debris Stevenson will perform as the Narrator in new musical Treason, which runs on 22 and 23 August.

Tickets for all concerts are available below.