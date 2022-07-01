Full Kinky Boots cast and extra date at Theatre Royal Drury Lane announced

Full casting has been announced for Kinky Boots at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Written by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper, the show follows a young man, Charlie, as he deals with the legacy of his father and how to put his best foot forwards while contemplating the future of his shoe-making factory. It closed in the West End at the start of 2019.

Already set to perform in the concert performance of the piece are Cedric Neal (Back to the Future) as Lola/Simon, Matt Willis (Waitress) as Charlie and Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde) as Lauren.

Appearing and announced today are Ahmed Hamad (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Harry, Daisy Wood-Davis (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) as Nicola, Duane Gooden (Aladdin) as George/Simon Snr, Graham Bickley (Sunset Boulevard) as Mister Price, Hannah Lowther (Heathers) as Gemma Louise, Kayleigh McKnight (Heathers) as Trish, Madison Swan (Heathers) as Marge, Nikki Bentley (Wicked) as Pat and Sean Needham (Wicked) as Don.

The ensemble of Angels will be led by the Referee Angel, Ashley Samuels, (Oklahoma! at the Young Vic) and include Eli Caldwell, Finton Flynn, Jayred Lempriere, Jordan Bennett and Ross Carpenter.

The show has now added a second date, with performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 and 9 August 2022.

The production is directed by Omar F Okai, with Freddie Tapner as musical director, Ruth Sutcliffe as designer, Ben Cracknell as lighting designer, Chris Winn overseeing lighting programming and sound by Tom Marshall. Casting is by Harry Blumenau, with the creative team completed by production manager Pete Kramer, company stage manager Rachael Downey, assistant stage manager Bryony Relf, assistant to the director Bree Smith, sound 1 Harry Greatorex, sound 2 Olly Smith and production sound engineer: Josh Richardson.

