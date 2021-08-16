Jersey Boys in the West End – first look at the new cast

Photos have been released showing the cast of Jersey Boys on stage at the Trafalgar Theatre, as the hit jukebox musical returns with gusto to the West End.

With a cast featuring Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi, the piece tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

It features tunes such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December", "1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry" and is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The piece's creative team includes director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting is by Jill Green.

